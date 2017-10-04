Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017

Hayden Christensen Steps Out After Rachel Bilson Split News

Hayden Christensen has been spotted out for the first time since it was announced that he and longtime love Rachel Bilson had split up.

The 36-year-old former Star Wars actor was spotted wearing sunglasses and a flannel shirt as he did some grocery shopping on Wednesday afternoon (October 4) in Los Angeles.

Late last month, it was announced that Hayden and Rachel had split up after 9 years of dating.

According to reports, Rachel has been living in LA full time with the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Briar Rose as Hayden‘s been in Canada.
