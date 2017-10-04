Idris Elba Says Met Gala Was Awkward Because of Taylor Swift & Kanye West's 'Beef'

Idris Elba co-hosted the 2016 Met Gala with Taylor Swift, and spoke about her ongoing feud with Kanye West and how it affected the night.

In a game of “Confirm or Deny” with the New York Times, he was asked if co-hosting the Met Gala was the most stressful night of his life.

“Deny. It was great. I felt really famous that day,” Idris told the publication.

“It was a bit awkward because Taylor Swift and I had to present an award. We were walking through the crowd and obviously, there was a little beef between Taylor and Kanye. I didn’t know any of this. But I was there! And I was, like, ‘Oh, this is awks,’” he added.

If you don’t know, Kanye and Taylor‘s feud has gone back years. It started when Kanye interrupted Taylor‘s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs, and continued with the drama surrounding his 2016 song “Famous.” You’ll remember, Kim Kardashian released full audio of their conversation.