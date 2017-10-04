Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 7:54 pm

Jaden Smith Happily Scooters His Way Through LAX Airport

Jaden Smith was all smiles as he rode his luggage scooter through LAX Airport!

The 19-year-old actor and rapper was spotted cruising on the handy device after touching down on Wednesday (October 4) in Los Angeles.

Jaden was also seen scootering en route to catch his flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, before that.

He wore a black hoodie, baseball cap, his signature teal and orange pants, and a red backpack.

Jaden was returning home from Paris Fashion Week. Check out his look at the Louis Vuitton show the day before, and see pics of him hanging out with his dad Will Smith and brother Trey at another PFW event.

ICYMI, Jaden recently shared a video of himself singing into a microphone and announcing that he will tour with his SYRE project soon.

