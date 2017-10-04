Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Shares Harrowing Account of Las Vegas Shooting: 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Brittany Kerr is speaking out about the horrific Las Vegas shooting on Sunday night (October 1), which occurred while her husband Jason Aldean was performing onstage.

Brittany, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child – a baby boy – reflected on the experience in an emotional post on her Instagram on Wednesday (October 4).

“When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay. As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past…all I could think was ‘I never even got to hold my baby,’” she wrote.

“We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time.”

