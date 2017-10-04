Josh Brolin Films 'Deadpool 2' in His Skin Tight Cable Costume!

Josh Brolin was seen filming in character as Cable on the Deadpool 2 set!

The 49-year-old actor wore a skin tight suit on the Vancouver, Canada set on Tuesday (October 3).

It appears as if Josh‘s character had just robbed a store and was loading up the back of his pick-up truck with his new goods. It also appears as if Josh‘s character may have been caught by police because at one point, he threw his hands in the air.

Deadpool 2 is set to be released on June 1, 2018. Be sure to mark your calendars!