Julia Roberts Acts Out All Her Famous Roles With James Corden - Watch Now!

Julia Roberts is celebrating her illustrious film career with James Corden!

The Wonder actress appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (October 4) in a hilarious round of Role Call, in which the two acted out some of the most memorable scenes in Julia‘s film career.

From Pretty Woman to Notting Hill to Erin Brockovich to Eat Pray Love to Closer to her new film Wonder, the duo covers all of Julia‘s biggest screen moments!

Watch Julia act out her famous roles with James below!