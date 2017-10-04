Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 11:32 pm

Julia Roberts Acts Out All Her Famous Roles With James Corden - Watch Now!

Julia Roberts Acts Out All Her Famous Roles With James Corden - Watch Now!

Julia Roberts is celebrating her illustrious film career with James Corden!

The Wonder actress appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (October 4) in a hilarious round of Role Call, in which the two acted out some of the most memorable scenes in Julia‘s film career.

From Pretty Woman to Notting Hill to Erin Brockovich to Eat Pray Love to Closer to her new film Wonder, the duo covers all of Julia‘s biggest screen moments!

Watch Julia act out her famous roles with James below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: James Corden, Julia Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr