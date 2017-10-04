Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 12:44 pm

Kaia Gerber Wraps Up Paris Fashion Week With Some Major Shows!

It’s a wrap on Paris Fashion Week for Kaia Gerber!

The 16-year-old model was spotted stepping out of her hotel on Tuesday afternoon (October 3) in Paris, France.

Kaia ended fashion week by walking in Miu Miu‘s show and opening up the Chanel show while being cheered on by her mom Cindy Crawford.

Meanwhile, back in LA, Kaia‘s brother Presley and their dad Rande were spotted getting dinner at Craig’s restaurant.

The duo were all smiles as they waited for their car at the valet and at one point, Rande even gave some Casamigos tequila bottles to the photosgraphers!

