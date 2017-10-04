Katy Perry Says She Doesn't Want to Be 'Nasty' on 'Idol'!

Katy Perry flashes a smile as she heads out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night (October 4) in New York City.

The 32-year-old entertainer looked hot in a skin-tight black and purple dress as she headed home after spending the day watching auditions for the revival of American Idol.

During a recent press event for Idol, Katy shared that she’s trying not to be mean during the auditions.

“The most challenging thing was trying to figure out was how to say ‘no’ to people at first,” Katy said who will be one of the judges of the new show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“I don’t think any of us believe in being nasty. What we believe in is being constructive, and giving constructive criticism,” Katy said. “Because it doesn’t help anyone, and people are really sensitive, and we understand because we all walked into a room like that at one time in our life.”