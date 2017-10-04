Kerry Washington Dazzles in Metallic Dress for 'Late Show' Appearance!

Kerry Washington is turning heads with her shiny style!

The 40-year-old Scandal actress looked sensational while stepping in and out of a taping for Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (October 4) in New York City.

Kerry wore a beautiful gold and pink metallic dress for her appearance.

On the same day, Kerry posted a cute photo on her Instagram with Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes.

“My #WCW @shondarhimes. Always inspired. Forever grateful. @shondalandtv #Scandal” she wrote.

The final season of Scandal premieres on Thursday (October 4) on ABC.

FYI: Kerry is wearing Paul Andrew sandals.