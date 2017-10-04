Kesha Discusses Taylor Swift Friendship, Battling Eating Disorders, & More in 'Rolling Stone'

Kesha is on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s new issue!

Here’s what the 30-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On Taylor Swift: “[She's] a f*cking sweetheart. Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!”

On drama that Taylor has endured: “I’m not really up on my pop culture. Should I know something about it? I live in my record player.”

On battling eating disorders: “I really just thought I wasn’t supposed to eat food. And then if I ever did, I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I’d think, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe I actually did that horrible thing. I’m so ashamed of myself because I don’t deserve to eat food.”

On being a feminist in her music: “I was like, ‘I’m going to talk about men this way and level the playing field.’ And I still think that’s fuckin’ cool of a woman of that age. And I admire a lot of the stuff I did. Because I truly didn’t give a fuck at moments, and that was very cool.”

