Kim Cattrall Calls Out 'Sex & the City' Co-Stars: 'It Feels Like a Toxic Relationship'

More details from Kim Cattrall‘s interview with Piers Morgan about her Sex and the City co-stars have been revealed.

If you missed it, it all started when rumors spread that Kim was being extremely demanding over the possibility of doing a third Sex and the City film. It was then revealed that a third movie was not going to happen and the show’s star, Sarah Jessica Parker, said she was disappointed by the news.

In her interview with Piers, Kim slammed Sarah Jessica, and now she’s opening up even more about her side of the story with regards to co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica.

“I’ve moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they’re about me making decisions for me not my career, for me. And that feels frickin fantastic,” Kim said. “But everything comes to an end and in closing one door another door opens and that door has been waiting for a long time.”

“And that’s another thing that’s really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘how you doing?’ That would have been the way to handle it,” Kim added. “And usually what happens in a healthy relationship is that someone, or a transaction for a job in my business, is that someone says, ‘are you available?’ and you say ‘yes’ and here’s the job and you say ‘yes but thank you very much but I’m sort of over here right now but thank you very much’ and that person turns to you and they say ‘that’s great, good luck to you, I wish you the best.’ That’s not what happened here, this is, it feels like a toxic relationship.”

“They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don’t see them,” Kim continued. “The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”