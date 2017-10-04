Kristen Bell & Kelsey Grammer Film 'Like Father' on a Stoop

Kristen Bell sits on a stoop with her co-star Kelsey Grammer while filming a scene for their upcoming movie Like Father on Monday (October 2) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress plays a workaholic woman who leaves her groom-to-be at the altar and decides to go on her honeymoon anyway, though she goes with someone she never expected to go with – her workaholic father who left her mother when she was five.

Kristen filmed the movie recently on a Royal Caribbean cruise and was stranded in Florida during Hurricane Irma.