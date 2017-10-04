Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 5:30 am

Kristen Bell & Kelsey Grammer Film 'Like Father' on a Stoop

Kristen Bell & Kelsey Grammer Film 'Like Father' on a Stoop

Kristen Bell sits on a stoop with her co-star Kelsey Grammer while filming a scene for their upcoming movie Like Father on Monday (October 2) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress plays a workaholic woman who leaves her groom-to-be at the altar and decides to go on her honeymoon anyway, though she goes with someone she never expected to go with – her workaholic father who left her mother when she was five.

Kristen filmed the movie recently on a Royal Caribbean cruise and was stranded in Florida during Hurricane Irma.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 01
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 02
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 03
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 04
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 05
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 06
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 07
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 08
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 09
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 10
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 11
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 12
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 13
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 14
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 15
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 16
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 17
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 18
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 19
kristen bell kelsey grammer film like father on a stoop 20

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr