Lamar Odom Wishes Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Well in New Interview

Lamar Odom made an appearance on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” alongside hosts Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis, and got candid about his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

When asked what his relationship is like with Khloe today, amid reports she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s baby, Lamar responded, “From a distance. I wish her well. Still got love for her.”

In addition, Lamar spoke about what it was like getting so much media attention while married to Khloe.

“Some of the sh*t I did to myself…but yeah, it was a little smearing campaign I think going on,” he said.

Lamar also spoke about drifting apart from Kanye West. He said, “I would say it probably deteriorated with all the other relationships that were built. But it’s like that sometimes.”

If you don’t know, Khloe and Lamar reached a divorce settlement back in October of 2016.