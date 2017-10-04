Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Wed, 04 October 2017 at 2:53 am

Laverne Cox Attends the Grand Opening of Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in NYC

Laverne Cox Attends the Grand Opening of Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in NYC

Laverne Cox strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the Grand Opening of the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and & Lounge on Tuesday night (October 3) at the Moxy Times Square in New York City.

The Orange is the New Black actress went sexy in a black, sheer dress and thigh-high boots for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laverne Cox

Earlier this week, Laverne took to Instagram to share a video of her new nail color collaboration with Orly Nails and announced that a portion of the profits will go to hurricane relief efforts.

10+ pictures inside of Laverne Cox arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 01
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 02
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 03
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 04
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 05
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 06
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 07
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 08
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 09
laverne cox attends grand opening of magic hour rooftop lounge in nyc 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Laverne Cox, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr