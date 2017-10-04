Laverne Cox Attends the Grand Opening of Magic Hour Rooftop Lounge in NYC

Laverne Cox strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the Grand Opening of the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and & Lounge on Tuesday night (October 3) at the Moxy Times Square in New York City.

The Orange is the New Black actress went sexy in a black, sheer dress and thigh-high boots for the event.

Earlier this week, Laverne took to Instagram to share a video of her new nail color collaboration with Orly Nails and announced that a portion of the profits will go to hurricane relief efforts.

