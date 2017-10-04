Top Stories
Lindsay Lohan Joins 'Mean Girls' Cast to Raise Money for Las Vegas Victims

Lindsay Lohan is now teaming up with her Mean Girls co-stars for a totally fetch cause.

After several of the massively popular teen movie’s stars teamed up to announce a GoFundMe on Mean Girls Day (October 3) benefiting the victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting on Sunday (October 1), Lindsay is now adding her voice to the fundraiser, which will benefit the National Compassion Fund.

“Hey everyone, thank you for donating, and Happy Mean Girls Day. That was so fetch of you,” Lindsay says in a campaign video that also features co-stars Lizzie Caplan and Rajiv Surendra.

The cast is hoping to raise $300,000 with their GoFundMe.
