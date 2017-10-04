Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges, Will Serve Prison Time

Mark Salling has plead guilty to child pornography charges, stemming from a December 2015 arrest after a search warrant found hundreds of images on his computer.

The 35-year-old former Glee actor has a plea deal in place, and as part of the terms of the deal, he will reportedly serve between 4 and 7 years in prison. He also must register as a sex offender and is banned from communication with minors, The Blast reports.

After his release from prison, he will have 20 years of supervised release. He is required to stay away from places where children are present, including schools, playgrounds, etc.

He was also required to pay $50,000 in restitution to the victims who requested it.

Last year, he plead “not guilty” to charges.

Mark‘s ex Naya Rivera, who also starred with him on Glee, previously said she was not shocked by these charges.