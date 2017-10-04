Meet 'Victoria & Abdul' Actor Ali Fazal with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Ali Fazal stars opposite Judi Dench in the new film Victoria and Abdul and we caught up with him so that new fans can get to know him better!

The 30-year-old Indian actor has appeared in 2015′s Furious 7, as well as several Bollywood movies. Here are the 10 Fun Facts he shared exclusively with us:

1. Not many people know that I was a bit of a math geek growing up. I loved math. I still love math. I sometimes secretly think over my courses from school.

2. I’m a horrible swimmer. I can’t swim for anything.

3. I wanted to be a pilot. I did about 50 hours of pilot training.

4. I can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 5 minutes.

5. There is one totally nude portrait of me that exists in this world but I haven’t seen it. I had a pact with an artist that I lived with in San Francisco a long time ago. She sketched me and I sat there, with the bridge in the background, on the dining table buck naked. I said “I’m not going to look at it.” But if I even meet her again she will present it to me. That’s all I will disclose.

Click inside for the rest of the 10 Fun Facts…

6. I paint. I picked it up from my mom, who was a painter.

7. I can do a really mean Mark Strong accent. Something very British. I have this whole dialogue down from a Guy Ritchie film. I love doing accents.

accent. Something very British. I have this whole dialogue down from a film. I love doing accents. 8. I have a sweet tooth. I’m obsessed with chocolate. There’s always chocolate in my bag.

9. I go to movie halls a lot on my own. It’s like meditation for me. I love watching movies on my own.

10. I like cooking. I make great stroganoffs and some Indian dishes like galawat ke kebab. They’re very specifically North Indian and come down from noble, royal emperors who created that dish. It almost melts in your mouth. It’s amazing.

[Bonus Fact]: I’m a rock climber and I’ve been on a lot of treks in the Himalayas. I loved mountain climbing as a kid. It was another high altogether. I hope I can do it again.

Make sure to see Ali in Victoria and Abdul, playing now in limited release and expanding wide this Friday!