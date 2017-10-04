Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 12:25 pm

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Catch a Flight Out of France

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Catch a Flight Out of France

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender sighting!

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress were seen walking through the airport on Tuesday (October 4) outside of Paris, France.

The two have been facing rumors that they’ll be saying “I do” sometime this month. Neither Alicia nor Michael have spoken publicly about the rumors.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Vikander

If you didn’t know, Alicia celebrated her birthday yesterday! Happy belated birthday, Alicia! We hope you had a great day.

65+ photos of Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander out together catching a flight…
Just Jared on Facebook
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 01
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 02
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 03
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 04
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 05
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 06
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 07
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 08
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 09
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 10
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 11
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 12
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 13
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 14
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 15
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 16
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 17
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 18
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 19
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 20
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 21
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 22
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 23
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 24
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 25
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 26
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 27
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 28
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 29
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 30
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 31
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 32
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 33
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 34
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 35
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 36
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 37
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 38
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 39
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 40
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 41
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 42
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 43
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 44
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 45
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 46
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 47
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 48
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 49
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 50
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 51
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 52
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 53
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 54
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 55
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 56
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 57
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 58
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 59
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 60
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 61
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 62
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 63
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 64
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 65
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 66
michael fassbender alicia vikander rare appearance together 67

Credit: Best Image / BACKGRID
Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr