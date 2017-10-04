Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Catch a Flight Out of France

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender sighting!

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress were seen walking through the airport on Tuesday (October 4) outside of Paris, France.

The two have been facing rumors that they’ll be saying “I do” sometime this month. Neither Alicia nor Michael have spoken publicly about the rumors.

If you didn’t know, Alicia celebrated her birthday yesterday! Happy belated birthday, Alicia! We hope you had a great day.

