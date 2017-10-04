Miley Cyrus Isn't Jealous of Liam Hemsworth's Hot Co-Stars!

Miley Cyrus is spilling on how she feels when fiancé Liam Hemsworth gets cast in a film with a hot co-star!

The 25-year-old songstress opened up about the couple’s relationship while making an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

“I get that little butterfly in my stomach. I know me and I know what our relationship is, so anyone’s gonna feel like…it’s f**king abnormal, I think, but my life is abnormal,” Miley explained.

When asked if she checks up on Liam on set, she jokingly replied, “I keep my little spies. So I don’t always have to be there.”

She later added that their relationship is in a good place, where they don’t have to depend on each other all the time.

“I don’t like when relationships are too halves trying to make a whole…It’s that ‘I can’t eat, I can’t sleep.’ Well, that’s because you’re so used to depending on someone else. So I don’t think that I have that codependency,” Miley said.