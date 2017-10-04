Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Photobomb Fans in Hilarious New Video - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus & Jimmy Fallon Photobomb Fans in Hilarious New Video - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon surprised some unsuspecting fans while photobombing them as they snapped photos in one of The Voice‘s red chairs!

The hilarious video aired on Tuesday (October 3), day two of Miley week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

There were some amazing reactions from the fans, including one who only saw Miley at first and totally freaked out, and then had a second freakout when she turned her head and saw Jimmy standing there too.

Tune in to The Tonight Show every night this week for more Miley appearances!
Photos: NBC
