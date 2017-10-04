Miley Cyrus Pays Tribute to Tom Petty With 'Wildflowers' Cover - Listen Now!

Miley Cyrus is paying tribute to Tom Petty, who died on Monday (October 2).

The 24-year-old Younger Now pop star appeared on Stern Show on Wednesday (October 4) for an interview and a series of performances, including a tribute to the late rock icon with a rendition of Tom‘s 1994 song, “Wildflowers.”

“It’s just really hard for me, watching those people that I grew up with leaving…the reason why I chose this song is because, again, it’s hopeful. It’s hopeful rather than mourning,” she told Howard Stern.

Listen to Miley‘s stirring performance below.