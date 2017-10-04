Miley Cyrus Performs 'Week Without You' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Miley Cyrus continues Miley Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with yet another special musical performance!

The 25-year-old entertainer hit the stage last night (October 3) to perform “Week Without You” off of her latest album Younger Now, which was just released last week.

It was recently revealed that Miley‘s album is set to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with 50,000+ units sold.

In case you missed it, Miley and Jimmy Fallon also surprised some unsuspecting fans while photobombing them as they snapped photos in one of The Voice‘s red chairs!



