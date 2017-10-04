Top Stories
Pauley Perrette Leaving 'NCIS' After 15 Seasons

Pauley Perrette Leaving 'NCIS' After 15 Seasons

Pauley Perrette has confirmed the rumors that she’s leaving NCIS.

The 48-year-old actress has starred on the series since 2003 in the role of Abby Sciuto. The show is currently airing its 15th season, and Pauley has wrote a note on her Twitter account indicating this season will be her last.

“I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do,” she wrote.
Photos: CBS
