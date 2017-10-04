Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 10:59 pm

Pink Reveals First Look at 'Beautiful Trauma' Short Film 'On the Record' - Watch Now!

Pink is giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new album, Beautiful Trauma.

Ahead of her album’s October 13 release, the 38-year-old “What About Us” pop superstar shared the first glimpse on Wednesday (October 4) of an Apple Music exclusive film called On The Record dropping alongside the record, which provides a glimpse into the making of the new LP.

“Making an album is…so many moving pieces,” she describes before diving into her exhausting schedule – including being a mom!

Watch the first look at Pink‘s short film below.
