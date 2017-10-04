Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Blue Jumpsuit While Out & About With Dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra turned heads while walking around The Grove this week!

The 35-year-old Baywatch actress was spotted taking a stroll with her adorable pup Diana on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a navy blue jumpsuit and nude-colored wedge heels. She completed her look with an orange bag, dark sunglasses, a pop of pink lipstick, and her hair in bouncy curls.

If you didn’t know, Diana is kind of a big deal on Instagram (@diariesofdiana) – she already has 39.7k followers!

“Rainbows r made with sunshine and rain…” Priyanka captioned the Instagram video below that same day, in which she twirls around while enjoying the sunshine.

Also that day, Priyanka tweeted, “Hearing about the shooting in Las Vegas is devastating.when will this stop?Violence isnt the answer.Condolences to the grieving and hurt RIP.” She added, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world. One of my favourite Mahatma Quotes. Seems relevant.”