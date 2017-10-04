'Riverdale' Cast & Miley Cyrus Family Face Off in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Game Show - Watch Here!

The cast of The CW’s hit Riverdale went head-to-head with Miley Cyrus‘ family in a Family Feud style game that was totally hilarious on last night’s (October 3) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!



Riverdale‘s KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch faced-off against Miley, her sisters Noah and Brandi, mom Trish and host Jimmy in a game called “Tonight Show Search Party,” where they had to race to fill in the blank for random Internet search results for queries like “Should I Pierce My…”

The Riverdale cast also talked to Jimmy about the upcoming second season, which debuts on Wednesday (October 11), and they do the first Riverdale Milkshake Challenge – Watch more after the cut!



Search Party with Miley Cyrus and the Cast of ‘Riverdale’

Click inside to watch more of the cast of Riverdale’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



The Cast of ‘Riverdale’ Gives Jimmy Fallon His Own Jughead Crown



Jimmy Kicks Off the Riverdale Milkshake Challenge