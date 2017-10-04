Ryan Gosling Shares Hilarious Story About Daughter Amada's Memorable First Day in New York!

Ryan Gosling made an appearance on Tuesday evening’s (October 3) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and told a hilarious story about his and Eva Mendes‘ daughter Amada having quite the memorable introduction to New York City.

“My youngest daughter is a year and a half, and it was her first time in New York. I brought her to the window in the morning and I said, ‘Sweetheart, welcome to New York!’” the 36-year-old actor recalled. “And two cars went, ‘SMASH.’”

“Smoke started pouring out of the cars and these two guys got out and I won’t repeat the hand gestures for you, but I quickly covered her eyes and ran away from the window,” Ryan added while laughing. “That’s a very New York experience.”

Ryan also promoted his latest film Blade Runner 2049 and talked to Jimmy about the tragic shooting in Las Vegas this weekend.



Ryan Gosling on Daughters in NY & Laughing on SNL

Ryan Gosling & Jimmy Kimmel on Las Vegas



Ryan Gosling on Blade Runner 2049