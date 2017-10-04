Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy &amp; Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Is There Drama Between Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey on 'DWTS'?

Wed, 04 October 2017 at 1:36 am

Samira Wiley Joins Nina Agdal at American Express Event in NYC

Samira Wiley Joins Nina Agdal at American Express Event in NYC

Samira Wiley has some fun with the camera as she attends the launch event for American Express‘ new “Pay It Plan It” feature on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

The 30-year-old Handmaid’s Tale actress looked pretty in a red dress and snakeskin heels as she attended the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Samira Wiley

Joining Samira at the event was model Nina Agdal who rocked thigh-high black boots for the event.

Just last month, Samira joined her Handmaid’s Tale co-stars at the 2017 Emmy Awards where they took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

10+ pictures inside of Samira Wiley and Nina Agdal at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 01
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 02
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 03
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 04
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 05
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 06
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 07
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 08
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 09
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 10
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 11
samira wiley joins nina agdal at american express event in nyc 12

Photos: INSTAR
Posted to: Nina Agdal, Samira Wiley

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr