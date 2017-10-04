Samira Wiley Joins Nina Agdal at American Express Event in NYC

Samira Wiley has some fun with the camera as she attends the launch event for American Express‘ new “Pay It Plan It” feature on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

The 30-year-old Handmaid’s Tale actress looked pretty in a red dress and snakeskin heels as she attended the event.

Joining Samira at the event was model Nina Agdal who rocked thigh-high black boots for the event.

Just last month, Samira joined her Handmaid’s Tale co-stars at the 2017 Emmy Awards where they took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

