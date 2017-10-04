Sasha Pieterse & Fiance Hudson Sheaffer Do Date Night in Hollywood!

Sasha Pieterse and her fiance Hudson Sheaffer looked so happy last night!

The 21-year-old actress and Dancing with the Stars contestant and her 28-year-old fiance went out to dinner at Tao in Hollywood on Tuesday (October 3), and while they were waiting for their valet, stopped to take some photos.

While on DWTS, Sasha revealed she gained 70 pounds due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and has lost 15 pounds since competing on the show.

“I’m feeling like me again,” Sasha said on air. “Being on the show, I’ve lost over 15 lbs. It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.”

If you didn’t know, Sasha and Hudson got engaged back in December of 2015.