Wed, 04 October 2017 at 11:47 am

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Hit the Met While Filming Woody Allen Flick

Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet were spotted filming on The Met’s iconic steps for the second day!

The super cute co-stars were seen while chatting at the famous museum on Wednesday (October 4) in New York City.

While Timothee was sporting the same outfit he’s been wearing during the duration of filming, Selena looked sweet in a maroon rain jacket and skirt.

It looks like the on-screen couple may have also filmed inside the museum, as they were wearing the stickers that allow you inside.

Not much is known about the untitled project yet, but the film also stars Elle Fanning and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.
