Willie Garson, aka SATC's Stanford, Throws Massive Shade at Kim Cattrall & Tells His Side of the Story

Willie Garson, well known for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, is throwing massive shade at former co-star Kim Cattrall for everything she’s been saying about the third film (which has now been scrapped.)

A quick recap of what happened: Last week, there were many rumors that Kim was being extremely demanding over the possibility of doing a third Sex and the City film. It was then revealed that a new movie was not going to work out and the show’s star, Sarah Jessica Parker, was upset by the news. Kim then publicly slammed SJP, and in addition, called out all her co-stars as “toxic.”

Well, once Willie read this latest report that Kim called the cast “toxic,” he took to Twitter to fire back. The shade is real: “Dear fans, because I’m ‘toxic’, I’m going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway.”