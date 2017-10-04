Singer Charlotte Church Marries Johnny Powell in Secret Ceremony

Charlotte Church has announced she married musician Johnny Powell!

The 31-year-old entertainer announced the news on her Twitter account with a wedding photo and the caption, “Seriously happy people.”

The BBC revealed that the couple’s official wedding date was September 16 at the Cardiff Register Office in the UK and they had a ceremony at their home.

The happy news comes after Charlotte sadly announced she suffered a miscarriage.

Charlotte has two kids from a previous relationship, Ruby, 10, and Dexter, 8.

Congrats to Johnny and Charlotte on the news of their wedding!