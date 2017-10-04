Top Stories
Sam Smith Kisses 13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn!

Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3'

Wed, 04 October 2017 at 4:00 am

The Mick's Sofia Black D'Elia Shares Photo Diary from Yosemite Trip with Boyfriend Henry Joost

Sofia Black D’Elia went on a trip to Yosemite National Park last month with her boyfriend, filmmaker Henry Joost, to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Sierra Club and they have shared their photo diary!

“Can’t thank the @sierraclub enough for reminding us what we are fighting for. 🌏 Happy 125th anniversary!” Sofia wrote on her Instagram account.

Sofia is best known for her roles on The Mick and The Night Of while Henry is the director of Catfish, Nerve, and two of the Paranormal Activity movies.

The Sierra Club is America’s oldest, largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3 million members and supporters.

Photos: Henry Joost
Posted to: Henry Joost, Sofia Black D'Elia

