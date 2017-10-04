Top Stories
'The Punisher' Cancels Comic Con Appearance After Las Vegas Shooting

The Punisher will no longer be appearing at New York Comic Con.

Following the horrific shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday (October 1) that left over 50 people dead, Netflix and Marvel issued a joint statement confirming that the Daredevil spin-off series would not be appearing as planned.

“We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas. After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy,” the two companies announced.

The bloody official trailer for the series, released in September, depicts intense gunfire and violence.
Photos: Netflix / Marvel
