Tilda Swinton Joins Joanne Froggatt & Michelle Dockery at Luminous Gala in London

Tilda Swinton looks pretty in a white gown as she attends the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala on Tuesday night (October 3) at the Guidhall in London, England.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress was joined at the event by Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggartt and Michelle Dockery.

Other stars at the event included Patrick Stewart, Joan Collins, Stephen Fry, and director Baz Luhrmann.

The event is held to help raise money for the British Film Institute.

FYI: Michelle is wearing an Erdem dress with Rupert Sanderson heels.

