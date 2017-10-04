Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 11:30 pm

Tracee Ellis Ross & Kristin Chenoweth Celebrate the 'Carol Burnett Show' 50th Anniversary

Tracee Ellis Ross sparkles in a purple dress as she arrives at The Carol Burnett Show’s 50th Anniversary Special hosted by CBS on Wednesday night (October 4) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old black-ish actress was joined at the special by the guest of honor Carol Burnett along with fellow actresses Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Lynch, Kaley Cuoco, and Beth Behrs.

Other stars at the event included Harry Connick Jr, Bill Hader, and Jay Leno.

The stars came together to honor Carol‘s longtime career in Hollywood, which includes her hit comedy The Carol Burnett Show which ran from 1967 to 1978 and won 25 Emmy Awards.

The special is set to air on CBS in December.

FYI: Kaley is wearing a Leilou dress, Tory Burch shoes, and jewelry by h. Stern.

Photos: Getty
