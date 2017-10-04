Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 5:34 pm

Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Estee Lauder Collection in Dublin!

Victoria Beckham is a jet-setting fashionista!

The fabulous fashion designer and beauty mogul was spotted at Brown Thomas on Wednesday (October 4) celebrating her latest collection with Estee Lauder in Dublin, Ireland.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham

Victoria looked stunning as ever in a backless red dress and sunglasses at the event.

“Thank you ladies and thank you Dublin. I love you! x VB” Victoria wrote on her Instagram.

“The #VBxEsteeLauder team @officialbrownthomas… You look beautiful ladies!x VB” she wrote on another post.
victoria beckham ireland 00
victoria beckham ireland 01
victoria beckham ireland 02
victoria beckham ireland 04
victoria beckham ireland 07
victoria beckham ireland 08
victoria beckham ireland 09
victoria beckham ireland 10
victoria beckham ireland 11
victoria beckham ireland 12

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Victoria Beckham

