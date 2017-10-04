Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Estee Lauder Collection in Dublin!

Victoria Beckham is a jet-setting fashionista!

The fabulous fashion designer and beauty mogul was spotted at Brown Thomas on Wednesday (October 4) celebrating her latest collection with Estee Lauder in Dublin, Ireland.

Victoria looked stunning as ever in a backless red dress and sunglasses at the event.

“Thank you ladies and thank you Dublin. I love you! x VB” Victoria wrote on her Instagram.

“The #VBxEsteeLauder team @officialbrownthomas… You look beautiful ladies!x VB” she wrote on another post.