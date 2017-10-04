Top Stories
Wed, 04 October 2017 at 12:10 pm

Will *NSYNC Reunite at Super Bowl 2018 with Justin Timberake?

  • Joey Fatone weighs in on the possibility of the boy band reuniting – TMZ
  • Julianne Hough reveals her DWTS favorites this season – Just Jared Jr
  • It’s the year of Beyonce buying property – Lainey Gossip
  • Ellen and Oprah take over a grocery store in this funny video – TooFab
  • There was a brutal death on American Horror StoryMTV
  • Here’s how to dress up as Wonder Woman for Halloween – Popsugar
  • Tom Petty is remembered by his music Warner Bros. Records - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes is trying to find inspiration for his next album - Just Jared Jr
  • Miranda Lambert is engaged! - TooFab
  • The Good Doctor gets picked up for a full season by ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens reveals when she'll release new music - Just Jared Jr