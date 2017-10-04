Winona Ryder Reveals She Was Bullied at School Because of 'Beetlejuice'!
Winona Ryder looks beautiful on the cover of Marie Claire UK‘s November issue, which is out on newsstands now.
Here’s what the Stranger Things actress had to say:
On the ‘Winonaissance’ and press attention from Stranger Things: “It’s so overwhelming. I don’t know what it’s like for really famous people… I keep hearing that people are dressing up like me [as her character Joyce]. I’m like, ‘What?’”
On childhood and being bullied at school after Beetlejuice: “We didn’t have a lot of money, but the love compensation was amazing. My dad would make little things exciting, like bringing home Rolos. There’s that saying, ‘you find your family,’ but I would have chosen them even if they weren’t my parents. They’re my best friends…I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, [Beetlejuice] is like the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school.’ But it made things worse. They called me a witch.”
Asking her mother for advice during the shooting of Stranger Things: “I said, “Mom, if every bit of logic is telling you your kid is gone, would you still [refuse to believe it]?” And she said, “Absolutely.” I said, “What if they show you a body?’ She said, ‘If you don’t see it happen, you don’t believe it.’ It’s a weird, primal thing. But I may have gone too far: it seemed like every day I was crying or freaking out.”
On mispronouncing Snapchat and avoiding social media: “‘Snack chat? Give me a piece of that!’ I’m like the confused older person [on the set]. People who I really respect talk about ‘relevance,’ but I’m like, ‘I don’t care, leave me alone.’”
