'Wonder Wheel' Trailer Leaves Us with So Many Questions - Watch Now!

Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet star in the first trailer for the upcoming Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel.

The film tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s: Ginny (Winslet), an emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment.

The movie will be hitting theaters on December 1.

The trailer is leaving us with so many open ended questions – watch it below!