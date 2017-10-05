Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 1:26 pm

Adam Scott Reacts to Being Called a 'Sex Icon' After 'Parks & Recreation'!

Adam Scott looks handsome as the only man featured in Glamour‘s #PoweredByWomen November issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 44-year-old Ghosted actor had to say:

On being comfortable always playing the punch line: “I went through a long and fruitful overweight-awkward stage, and I got teased. I had a taste-well, more than a taste- I was kind of living in that space for a while. That’s the kind of thing that shapes you.”

On becoming a hipster-nerd sex icon [after Parks & Recreation]: “When that stuff first started happening, I was hyperaware of it. But as it continued, I grew more and more weary of it. I can only imagine if I’d had any success when I was 19 or 20. That would have surly gone to my head.”

On what he was doing during the Glamour phone interview: “I have to get to work, and I am the last one in the house, so I have to put the dog in the kitchen. Then we have this, like, smoothie delivery service, so I’m putting a bunch of them in the freezer for my wife. I am also trying to set the alarm so I can get out of here.”

For more from Adam, visit Glamour.
