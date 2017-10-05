Ariana Grande Explains Why Calling Off Tour After Manchester Bombing was 'Not an Option'

Ariana Grande bravely continued with her European tour earlier this year following the tragic bombing at her Manchester concert and she’s opening up about why cancelling shows was “not an option.”

22 people, who including some young children, were killed by a bomb that exploded as attendees exited the venue.

“I don’t think I’ve been through anything as traumatic as [what] we’ve been through,” Ariana told Coveteur.

“Calling it off and going home was not an option,” Ariana added. “The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it’s become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show.”

Ariana opened up about unity and love this week following the shooting in Las Vegas.