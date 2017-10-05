Billy Eichner Reveals No Wanted to Talk to Sean Spicer at Emmys 2017 - Watch!

Billy Eichner is spilling some behind-the-scenes from the 2017 Emmy Awards!

During tonight’s appearance on Conan, the 39-year-old Billy on the Street actor revealed some details from his first time at the awards show last month.

Billy shared that when former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer came in the green room, none of the celebrities there wanted to talk to him.

Billy then reveals that only one person went up to Sean – and that was only because he thought it was actually Melissa McCarthy!

Billy Eichner Talks About Emmys 2017 – Conan