'Bride of Frankenstein' Postponed, Rumored Stars Angelina Jolie & Javier Bardem 'Aren't Walking Away'

Universal’s Bride of Frankenstein was expected to start production on February 1 in London, England, but has been postponed.

Deadline reports that the script needs work.

“After thoughtful consideration, Universal Pictures and director Bill Condon have decided to postpone Bride of Frankenstein,” Universal said in a statement. “None of us want to move too quickly to meet a release date when we know this special movie needs more time to come together. Bill is a director whose enormous talent has been proven time and again, and we all look forward to continuing to work on this film together.”

Angelina Jolie has long been rumored for the title role with Javier Bardem rumored to be taking on Frankenstein. The publication reports they won’t walk away, though they are not signed on yet.