Cara Delevingne Steps Out With Adorable Dog Leo in London!

Cara Delevingne is getting in some quality time with her pooch!

The 25-year-old actress and model was spotted arriving back at her hotel with her adorable pet dog Leo on Thursday (October 5) in London.

Cara also visited the BBC Radio 2 offices during the same day.

She recently debuted her cute new hairdo at a book signing at Waterstones Piccadilly in London.

In an interview with The Edit, Cara opened up about mental health issues and learning to be happy on her own: “At the moment, it’s just being in a relationship with myself,” she said.