Top Stories
Thu, 05 October 2017 at 12:16 pm

Cara Delevingne Steps Out With Adorable Dog Leo in London!

Cara Delevingne Steps Out With Adorable Dog Leo in London!

Cara Delevingne is getting in some quality time with her pooch!

The 25-year-old actress and model was spotted arriving back at her hotel with her adorable pet dog Leo on Thursday (October 5) in London.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cara Delevingne

Cara also visited the BBC Radio 2 offices during the same day.

She recently debuted her cute new hairdo at a book signing at Waterstones Piccadilly in London.

In an interview with The Edit, Cara opened up about mental health issues and learning to be happy on her own: “At the moment, it’s just being in a relationship with myself,” she said.
Just Jared on Facebook
cara dog 1
cara dog 2
cara dog 3
cara dog 4
cara dog 5

Credit: Tony Oudot; Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Cara Delevingne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr