Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf &amp; We Have All the Photos!

Jamie Dornan Plays a Round of Golf & We Have All the Photos!

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 7:32 pm

Carey Mulligan & Mary J. Blige Stun at the BFI London Film Festival

Carey Mulligan & Mary J. Blige Stun at the BFI London Film Festival

Carey Muligan flashes a huge smile as she arrives on the red carpet at the premiere Mudbound at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Thursday night (October 5) at Leicester Square in London, England.

The 32-year-old actress looked pretty in a gold-trimmed, light green dress as she attended the premiere of her new movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carey Muligan

Carey was joined at the premiere by her Mudbound co-stars Mary J. Blige, Garrett Hedlund, and Jason Clarke.

Mudbound is set to hit theaters on November 17.

FYI: Mary is wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy dress and Dennis Basso fur wrap. Carey is wearing a Gucci dress.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 01
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 02
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 03
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 04
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 05
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 06
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 07
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 08
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 09
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 10
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 11
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 12
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 13
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 14
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 15
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 16
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 17
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 18
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 19
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 20
carey mulligan mary j blige stun at bfi london film festival 21

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Mary J Blige

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr