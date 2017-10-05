Carey Mulligan & Mary J. Blige Stun at the BFI London Film Festival

Carey Muligan flashes a huge smile as she arrives on the red carpet at the premiere Mudbound at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival on Thursday night (October 5) at Leicester Square in London, England.

The 32-year-old actress looked pretty in a gold-trimmed, light green dress as she attended the premiere of her new movie.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carey Muligan

Carey was joined at the premiere by her Mudbound co-stars Mary J. Blige, Garrett Hedlund, and Jason Clarke.

Mudbound is set to hit theaters on November 17.

FYI: Mary is wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy dress and Dennis Basso fur wrap. Carey is wearing a Gucci dress.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…