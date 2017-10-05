Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Celebrities are starting to take to Twitter to react to the news that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment numerous times over his career spanning decades.

The producer has since announced he’s going to take a leave of absence and issued a lengthy apology statement about his actions over the years.

Celebrities including Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn, Rose McGowan, and more have all started speaking out.

See just some of the reactions below…

The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017 Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017 Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

Click inside to read more reactions from celebrities about the Harvey Weinstein news….