Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé
Celebrities are starting to take to Twitter to react to the news that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment numerous times over his career spanning decades.
The producer has since announced he’s going to take a leave of absence and issued a lengthy apology statement about his actions over the years.
Celebrities including Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn, Rose McGowan, and more have all started speaking out.
See just some of the reactions below…
The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It's not fun or easy. It's brave.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017
Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017
Anyone who does business with __ is complicit. And deep down you know you are even dirtier. Cleanse yourselves.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017
Click inside to read more reactions from celebrities about the Harvey Weinstein news….
the only thing that surprised me about the Harvey Weinstein article is how upset I still am that Shakespeare in Love won Best Picture
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) October 5, 2017
I expect the Hollywood elite will remain largely silent about Weinstein. Me, I give zero fucks about any repercussions for condemning him.
— Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) October 5, 2017
Very brave of @ashleyjudd to tell her story of harassment by Harvey Weinstein to the NYT. No upside except making the world a better place.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017