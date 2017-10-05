Chadwick Boseman Open Up About the Importance of 'Black Panther'

Chadwick Boseman looks suave in a navy, plaid jacket for the cover of the latest issue of Hunger Magazine.

In the mag, the 40-year-old actor opens up about starring in the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther, and shares why his character is important for the African American community.

“I’ve also seen the passion that kids have for the character, their love for the character. I visited a young kid who was battling cancer and I showed up to see him without my hair in curls, like I have it for the part, and he said ‘What’s wrong with your hair?’ To hear a young black kid embrace that aspect of African identity and want that to be present was so striking to me,” Chadwick says. “Part of the impact of the film is in the details that have never been focused on or appreciated or loved, it’s beyond physical, superhero abilities, it’s those little things – the clothing that will be seen in this and the African cultures that this movie will direct people to, those things are finally being highlighted. It will be those things that will change our culture in a positive way.”

