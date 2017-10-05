Charlie Puth: 'How Long' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth is back with a brand new single called “How Long”!

The 25-year-old crooner is following up his smash hit “Attention” with the latest release from his upcoming sophomore album, VoiceNotes. The album is also now available for pre-order!

“How Long” was produced solely by Charlie, and written alongside J-Kash and Justin Franks.

“Attention” was Charlie‘s first No. 1 on Top 40 radio and his third Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to the song below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to read lyrics…