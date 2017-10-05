Cindy Crawford Gives a Tour of Her Impressive Closet - Watch!

Cindy Crawford arrives in style at an event held at a Cosentino store on Wednesday afternoon (October 4) in New York City.

The 51-year-old model rocked a black and blue dress with thigh-high slit as she attended the kitchen design company’s discussion about their brand.

Cindy also recently gave Vogue a 360 degree tour of her super impressive closet which includes iconic outfits from her past campaigns.

Watch the video below!



Cindy Crawford Gives a 360 Degree Tour of Her Closet – Vogue

